TRIED IT: The Pottle Mix Helped Me Step My At-Home Nail Game Up

To know me is to recognize that I play absolutely no games when it comes to my nail game. After all, getting your nails done is a great way to express your personality while serving as a chic beauty accessory. If you’re like me, you’ve probably tried your hand at every nail invention known to man. From press-on nails to gel nail strips, the possibilities are endless. So, once I learned about Pottle gel manicure kit, I had to see what the hype was about.

The first thing that caught my interest is the fact that Pottle is a Black-owned beauty brand — shout out to the founder, Seanette Davis! Secondly, the kit makes it super-easy to customize your manicure. And lastly, the process is oh-so-easy to master. By adding mixtures of desired nail lacquer colors you can have a unique color to call your own. Plus, Pottle comes in major clutch to help you create your own lip gloss.

I’m the type of girl that loves to play with color. Since we’re beginning to transition form fall to winter, I like for my manicure to be on-trend. I kept it cute with a glittery magenta shade. Plus, I like to keep my nails on the classic side when trying out new products. My Pottle kit came with two empty nail polish bottles (Pottles), a set of applicators, a luster top coat, two pigments, alcohol wipes, a nail file and buffer, stirrer, and a gel lamp.

To kick things off, I mixed a quarter of the top coat, two drops of purple lacquer, and some pink glittery pigment into an empty pottle and stirred until it was blended evenly. Next, I filed and buffed my nails to ensure that they’re even and in tip-top shape. Next, I washed my hands and used an alcohol wipe to get rid of any excess debris. Then, I painted my nails with my custom gel nail polish. After one layer, I placed my nails under the UV lamp to dry. I painted on another layer and dried them again under the UV light. Finally, I layered a top coat on my nails and dried them for the third time under the UV light.

Once my work was done, I was actually impressed by the level of shine my at-home manicure had. Not to mention, the process was much easier than I thought. Plus, I can also use the Pottle kit with my beloved press-on nails for days when I want to give my natural nails a break. Best of all, this is a great way to upgrade my self-care routine without having to step foot outside of my home.

Would you give Pottle a try? Sound off in the comment section below. Be sure to visit Pottle’s website to get the lowdown on all of their product offerings.

