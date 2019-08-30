HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: Press On Toe Nails Are Actually A Thing [POLL]

23, first year graduate student at Hofstra University in Long Island,NY. My goals and dreams are to become a magazine editor and ultimately take over the world.Happy reading :)

Press-on nails have become the newest trend in the nail industry. Many beauty mavens are realizing that acrylics and powder sets can cause harm to your nails, so making the switch is an easy choice. However, while press-on nails are slowly and surely becoming the norm, press-on toe nails are becoming a hit!

Yes, I personally never thought I would see the day, but press-on toe nails have become an option for many nail lovers. As the saying goes, “trends come and go,” apparently press-on toe nails were a major deal back in the day.

While this trend may seem a little out of the ordinary, it makes sense when you think about it. The whole point of utilizing press-on nails is to save money and time. For some, making it to the nail salon regularly can be a struggle with our schedules, so this at-home option works in your favor.

Much like the press-on manicure option, this hack is super easy to apply. While most kits come equipped with an alcohol prep pad, mini nail file, disposable manicure stick and the nails, you can rock a new pedicure in minutes. You can choose from using a glue application or adhesive tabs for the true press-on feel. Best of all, these sets will stay put for up to two weeks-longer than the standard pedicure.

According to The Root, celebrity manicurist Gina Edwards approves of the press-on toe nail trend. “It’s the best way to rehab your nails when you’re transitioning out of gel nails,” Edwards explains to The Root. “Prolonged wearing of gels can cause thinning and breakage.”

Available in an array of designs like classic French tips, bedazzled styles, marble shades and everything in between, you will be sure to find a style that suits your taste.

While this method doesn’t replace the salon experience, press-on pedicures do come in handy when you’re pressed for time or realize that you haven’t gotten your toes done in quite some time. I am intrigued by the idea of press-on toe nails. I’ve had a great experience with press-on manicures, but my only fear is that I may lose a nail or two due to wearing specific shoes and normal movement of my feet.

What are your thoughts? Tell us in the comment section and take our poll!

