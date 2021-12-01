Get Ready For The Holidays With This Morphe X Disney Makeup Tutorial & Review By MUA Anika Kai

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Your holiday glam just got an upgrade with this Morphe and Disney: Truth Be Bold makeup tutorial! Our resident makeup artist, Anika Kai, has a step-by-step tutorial for applying these whimsical shades that’ll have you feeling royal in no time.

Check out the simple steps below.

Morphe recently collaborated with Disney to create the Mickey & Friends Truth Be Bold Collection that launched in late October. The collection introduces five new Morphe makeup products including two eye shadow palettes, a brush set, a lipstick set, and a handheld mirror, all of which are inspired by Disney characters Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Donald Duck.

The best part is that the products are super affordable. The Truth Be Bold Artistry Palette, the larger and more expensive of the eye shadow palettes, retails for only $32. This palette has 35 shades in shimmer and matte with each color featuring an imprint of various Disney characters embedded in the shadows. The bold shades include hues like lime green, lavender, and deep blue, making the palette perfect for any monochromatic, vibrant eye look, especially during the holiday season.

Each product in the makeup collection ranges from $14 to $32 and is available for purchase on morphe.com now.

