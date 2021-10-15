5 Easy Halloween Makeup Looks That Won’t Break The Bank

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Halloween is right around the corner and if you’re like me, you’re waiting until the last minute to scrounge together a spooky look in time for the holiday. Because this year has been tough on so many people financially, you may not have tons of mula to pour into a lavish costume. Don’t worry sis – I’m counting my coins just like you. If you’re looking for a few simple and affordable makeup looks that you can put together for Halloween that won’t break your pockets, then we’ve got you covered. With these looks, you can use your very own makeup, face paint, or a few cost-efficient items that will help you to achieve a fierce and scary beat.

Scary Pumpkin

Let’s get into this Scary Pumpkin look! It’s dramatic, sexy, and easy to pull together with some orange and black face paint. Right now at Party City, you can order a variety of multi-colored face paint palettes or even body paint from as low as $5 to $30, if you want to get fancy. Pair this with a smokey eye and you’re ready to hit the town with the girls for some Halloween festivities.

Sexy Frankenstein

Looking to go heavy with the face paint this year? Go all-in with this super cool Frankenstein get up. All you need is some green, white and red face paint. You can use a black eyebrow pencil to line and accentuate your brows to your desired thickness. I’m a big fan of e.l.f.’s Instant Lift Eyebrow Pencil that will raise up your brows for a more villainous look. Doll up your lips with a Black matte lipstick topped with a glossy finish. If you really want to go all out, you can buy some cheap colored contact lenses to complete the costume. They’re some on Amazon right now for 6 bucks!

Princess Shuri From “Black Panther”

This Princess Shuri look will have people turning heads and it’s pretty simple to create with face paint and some nice long-wear foundation. Use a great highlighter or bronzer to achieve Shuri’s glistening skin and you can even braid in some purple hair extensions to truly channel the famous Black Panther character.

Beautiful Fairy

This Halloween look is giving simple but sophisticated! I absolutely loved it when it came across the tutorial and I loved it, even more, when I realized how easy it would be to jazz up and style. You can use a number of your favorite shimmery palettes to complete this costume. The beauty YouTuber above uses the Morphe 35 C Palette, which isn’t too bad for the price. Don’t worry, you don’t need real Dior Swarovski Crystals to achieve this look. Colour Pop sells an individual sheet of face jewels that you can use instead for $7. Don’t be afraid to style the look with some fun and affordable fairy headpieces too.

Bratz Doll

This Bratz Doll makeup tutorial had me reeling with excitement. For this look, all you need is a nice multi-color eye shadow pallet and some colorful liquid eyeliner that you can use to widen your eyes for the perfect Bratz Doll look. This beauty influencer uses Pinky Rose Eyeshadow’s “Bright Lights” Palette and the Pinky Rose Eyeshadow “Obsessed” Palette. Use a liquid foundation to glisten up your skin and a bold lip-plumping gloss and lip liner. You can complete this look with some bold long lashes for a perfect Halloween beat.

