Rihanna’s Pro Filter Foundation Joins The Philadelphia Museum Of Art

Do you think Rihanna knew her Fenty brand would become the empire that is today? In addition to being one of the most inclusive beauty brands today, it has made it’s way into the Philadelphia Museum of Art as part of the ‘Designs for Different Futures’ Exhibition.

WHEN THE PRO FILT'R FOUNDATION RANGE IS SO ICONIC THEY HAD TO PUT IT IN A MUSEUM!!! Thank you @philamuseum for featuring our PRO FILT'R SOFT MATTE LONGWEAR FOUNDATION in your "Designs for Different Futures" exhibit!! 🙌🏿🙌🏻🙌🏾🙌🏼🙌🏽❤️ https://t.co/egaZoOKyXr — Fenty Beauty (@fentybeauty) October 18, 2019

In a tweet, the brand’s page wrote, “WHEN THE PRO FILT’R FOUNDATION RANGE IS SO ICONIC THEY HAD TO PUT IT IN A MUSEUM!!! Thank you @philamuseum for featuring our PRO FILT’R SOFT MATTE LONGWEAR FOUNDATION in your “Designs for Different Futures” exhibit!!”

Per a Philadelphia Museum of Art worker, they wrote, “I work @ Philadelphia Museum of Art. We had a member preview of the new Exhibition ‘Designs for Different Futures’ & Rih strikes again! Fenty Beauty is an accessible brand for many future identities, especially women of color who lack representation in the beauty industry!” Fenty Beauty has been recognized for their efforts in making sure that all women are represented in their brand. The company has sent waves through the beauty industry since it’s arrival, causing major brands to offer new formulas and shades in their collections.

To our PHILLY FENTY FAM we're gonna need y'all to go to @philamuseum and drop us all the selfies with this ya hearddddd — Fenty Beauty (@fentybeauty) October 18, 2019

Rihanna can add this accomplishment to her ever-growing list. While fans aren’t too happy that she’s strayed from music to focus on other fruitful business ventures, she’s managed to make a change in the way the world sees women of color. Fenty Beauty has taken inclusivity to another level.

If you’re in the Philadelphia area from October 22, 2019 to March 8, 2020, stop in to see the “Designs for Different Futures” exhibit. There you’ll see the wide range of shades offered by Fenty Beauty and you’ll learn about how the brand has broke barriers in the beauty industry.

In the words of Rih Rih herself, “This Rihanna Reign just won’t let up!” In 2020, she’s bringing you more makeup, more lingerie, and more music! Only God knows what else is up her sleeve.

