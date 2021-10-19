MaxxSwap With Claire Sulmers

As the CEO and founder of FashionBombDaily, Claire Sulmers knows a thing or two about fashion to say the least. This fashionista loves shopping and she’s swapping her swag for designer looks from T.J.Maxx in this “Maxx Swap” video series.

Claire describes her style as “classic with a kick” and she is always camera ready, which is why she takes her fashion seriously. The red carpet slayer is hesitant about trading in her fit, and she isn’t sure that T.J.Maxx is up to the challenge.

Watch Claire find her perfect fit in the clip.