Our Forever First Lady Michelle Obama Shares Sweet Instagram Message To Barack On Their 29th Wedding Anniversary

Our favorite First couple are celebrating 29 years of wedded bliss today (October 3) and social media is rejoicing at their outward displays of Black love!

The former First Lady, Michelle Obama, took to Instagram this morning to share a sweet anniversary message to her hubby, Barack. In a “then and now” photo collage, the 57-year-old posted an adorable throwback photo of the couple hugged up and lounging on a couch from when they first started dating on top of a more recent photo of the couple in a very similar post. “How it started vs. how it’s going,” wrote our forever FLOTUS. “Happy anniversary, Barack—love you! ❤️😘.”

Check out the adorable pic below.