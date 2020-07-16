Our Forever First Lady Is Gifting Us With ‘The Michelle Obama Podcast’

Our Forever First Lady is giving us more access to her via her new podcast on Spotify. “The Michelle Obama Podcast,” will focus on her production company with our Forever President Barack Obama, Higher Ground, and will build on the important conversations needed in today’s world. “Hosted by Michelle Obama, the series will bring listeners the former First Lady’s most candid and personal conversations, showing us what’s possible when we allow ourselves to be vulnerable, to open up, and to focus on what matters most,” the two companies said in a press release.

The episodes, are said to focus on “the relationships that shape us, from siblings and close friends to partners, parents, and mentors to our relationship with ourselves and our health.”

Intimacy is a strong theme. Our Forever FLOTUS will have special guests like Marian and Craig Robinson, Michelle Obama’s mother and brother; late-night host Conan O’Brien; top Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett; journalist Michele Norris; and Dr. Sharon Malone, who is married to former Obama-era Attorney General Eric Holder.

Michelle wants to use her platform heal the world. “Perhaps most of all, I hope this podcast will help listeners open up new conversations — and hard conversations — with the people who matter most to them. That’s how we can build more understanding and empathy for one another,” she said. Michelle Obama is the gift that keeps on giving. Her ability to keep us connected, whether through her book, documentary, or her upcoming podcast, is something most Americans have never seen from a former First Lady. She has been an open book! She has created initiatives to keep Americans healthy, informed, and educated. She has made it clear that her role is more than being just a First Lady. I can’t wait to listen to Michelle Obama speak on a reoccurring basis. Her podcast is set to debut on Spotify on July 29. Will you be tuning it? DON’T MISS… Michelle Obama (& Hopefully Her Gold Balenciaga Boots) To Star In Upcoming ‘Becoming’ Documentary 11 Empowering Podcasts By Black Women That’ll Uplift Your Spirits

Also On HelloBeautiful: