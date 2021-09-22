TRIED IT: I Traded My Chemical-Based Deodorant For Lume And I’ve Never Smelled Better

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Somewhere between ages 11 and 13, my mother raised my arm in the air, sniffed my pits, and pointed me to the nearest deodorant. From that moment on, I was instructed to apply some every morning after my shower. As I grew older, I noticed deodorant only worked for about half of the day. It was extremely embarrassing to make it to the end of my work day smelling like I just played a few games of football in a 200 lb uniform.

With some research, I learned how hazardous deodorants are. We use them because they get rid of the bacteria found under our arms. Aluminum is added to antiperspirants to keep us from sweating. When shopping for a helpful deodorant, most people purchase one that will do both – remove bacteria as well as eliminate sweating. The thing is, these products are filled with chemicals that can cause a lot of harm to the body. I found that using products like Degree and Secret Clinical were counterproductive because they made me smelly and they were adding unwanted chemicals to my body. Time to go natural.

I was on a quest to find a natural product that would eliminate funk so I went to the experts – I asked my friends on Facebook. I’d gone through a few products and noticed that although my funk was a bit different (more of an earthy smell and less of a chemical one), it was still an issue. The consensus was that natural deodorants take a while for your body to adapt to but when you adjust, it works. They encouraged me to keep testing out products until I find one that worked for me.

I used lemon for a few weeks and that helped, but I needed something that would assist with sweating. I began to make my own deodorant for a while, but in one batch I added too much baking soda and it burned my armpits. I was on the verge of going back to chemical life until someone suggested I try Lume.

Lume is a natural deodorant that is Aluminum and backing soda-free. It is also clinically proven to stop funk for up to 72 hours. After trying everything else, I figured what’s one more product? To my surprise, my body immediately took to Lume’s formula. After about a week I realized I finally found a natural deodorant that worked for me.

The Lume creators say that this product can be used on any area of your body that has a lingering odor. I’ve seen commercials where women (and men) said they’ve used it under their arms, as well as their private areas and feet.

Since using Lume, I’ve become more confident about going out for longer periods of time. I used to be hyper aware of my every movement. I’d coach myself not to raise my hands, or not to walk too fast because I didn’t want anyone to smell my pits and I didn’t want to do anything that would cause me to sweat too much. Now I can exist without much concern of either.

If you’ve been looking for a natural way to alleviate the chemical funk that deodorants carry, you may want to give Lume a try. It worked wonders for me!

DON’T MISS…

Saweetie Drops The Ultimate Beauty Hack For Funky Arm Pits – And It Works!

Your Anti-Perspirant Is Not Causing Cancer But Here’s What It Is Doing To Your Body