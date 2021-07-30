Marjorie Harvey’s New Louis Vuitton Purse Costs The Equivalent To A Tesla

Marsha B. an Editor for HelloBeautiful, the owner of Introvert N the City, and a travel enthusiast from Brooklyn, NY. Instagram: @IntrovertNtheCity

Marjorie Harvey flaunted her latest accessory for the gram – with a price tag equivalent to a Tesla. The fashion lover and wife to Steve Harvey posted a video of a Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2021 airplane bag designed by Virgil Abloh. For just $39,000, you can own one of the least functional luxury purses.

The monogram canvas bag, which features the essential parts of a plane like wings and wheels, is a statement-making piece. When the design was first revealed, fans of the brand were slightly confused and definitely unimpressed. Rightfully so considering you can buy a pre-owned plane for less than 39K.

Virgil says his inspiration behind key pieces in the Fall/Winter collection was “tourist vs. purists.”

“It’s my organizing principle for my point of view when I make things,” Abloh said in an interview with Vogue. “A tourist is someone who’s eager to learn, who wants to see the Eiffel Tower when they come to Paris. The purist is the person who knows everything about everything.”

This bag is a major flex. Hermès has their Birkin bags and now Louis Vuitton has private jets you rock as a purse. Talk about innovative! What do you think? Are you feeling Virgil’s $39,000 LV bag?

DON’T MISS…

The New Louis Vuitton Sweater Was Inspired By Jamaica, But Reps The Wrong Colors

Law Roach Recreates André Leon Talley’s Legendary Tennis Fashions From ‘The September Issue’

Naomi Osaka Named Louis Vuitton’s 2021 Fashion Ambassador

Amanda Gorman Wore A Custom Virgil Abloh Dress Inspired By His Grandmother On The May Vogue Cover