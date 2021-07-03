Saweetie Threw A Freaknik Themed Birthday Party And The Lewks Were Everything!

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Last night, rapper Saweetie celebrated her 28th birthday with a Freaknik themed birthday party and the looks were everything! Held in Los Angeles, the event brought out some of Saweetie’s closest friends and family, including some of our favorite celebrities, who were ready to shake it Uncle Luke style. Attendees showed up and showed out, stepping onto the scene in 90s Freanik themed attire from head to toe. While the party in itself looked lit, we couldn’t help but notice the way everybody brought the theme to life in their outfits, from the birthday girl herself to those who attended the affair.

As the night’s guest of honor, Saweetie took it back to the 90s with a custom all-white Louis Vuitton-inspired ensemble. Styled by fashion stylist and creative director Wilford Lenov, the Bay-area native pared the look with a matching LV bag, white Casadei Official heels, and blinged-out jewelry by She Dean Jewelz , Blue Moon and Co., and more. She wore her platinum blonde locs in a throwback ’90s ‘do – a swopped high ponytail with a flipped bang. She also wore rollers made of money in her hair to give us that signature Freaknik look. It’s all about the details with Saweetie!

“FREAK OF DA WEEK! 🎂 see y’all at the freaknik 🎉,” she captioned her photo set just house before the festivities began.

Saweetie wasn’t the only one in full theme for her birthday party as The City Girls also stepped onto the scene ready to party in their best Freaknik gear, and both girls pulled together sassy looks that stole the show when they walked in! While JT opted for a bright yellow look that included cut-off yellow shots, a yellow crop top, and matching yellow sunnies, Yung Miami rocked a bright red, $2,055 Miu Miu knitted jumpsuit. Both ladies wore their hair in a signature ’90s half-up half-down swooped style, looking like they just stepped out of the hair salon only a few minutes prior!

Looking good, ladies!

