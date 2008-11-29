HB 12-DAY WEDDING PREP, DAY 10: Dress/Shoes/Jewelry

THE DRESS

Your dress is something you’ve probably been dreaming about since you were a little girl. I remember running around when I was 5 with a white pillowcase hanging off my head, trying to kiss every boy in sight. Make this day special for yourself by finding the right dress. Size and style, and color are the 3 things you need to keep in mind during this endeavor.

Some tips for finding your dream wedding dress:

Shopping for a wedding dress should be fun and uplifting. Don’t turn it into a career.

Shortlist your wedding dress salon.

If you can, make appointments at least 12 months before your wedding date (this is premium)

Go with your mother and or best friend – it’s nice to have the most honest second opinion you can find!

Keep the group small. Too many “wedding planners” could ruin your decision making

Narrow down the dresses that you love.

Make a final decision based on your initial three-step plan.

DO Make sure you get fitted by a professional dressmaker to find out what your exact measurements are. It’s a good idea to have the dress slightly bigger than you are if you are buying it months in advance. If you happen to not change in size, then you can always take it in.

DON’T buy a dress months in advance that is the exact size you are at the time. Chances are you will not fit into it perfectly when your wedding arrives the way you did when you tried it on.

DO make sure you choose the right style for your body type.

DON’T choose a dress that is too “busty”. You want people to focus their attention on your complete look, not just your assets.

Every body is different! Below, indicate your body type and find out which dress is best for you.

Hourglass: Two-piece and corset dresses enhance the hourglass figure. Anything that accentuates the bride’s waist is in. Beautiful ball gowns and corseted bodices normally work for the bust line as well. Bridal bouquets should not overwhelm. Bridal headpieces should not be overdone if the bridal ball gown is elaborate.

Pear-shaped: A-line princess dresses disguise fuller hips and pear-shaped body types best. This also balances torso to bust. Chapel-length bridal veils add sleeker lines. For wedding hairstyles, don’t have all your hair swept up to help emphasize balance.

Petite: Clean, unbroken contours without too much fabric tend to elongate the figure. Big ball gowns and mermaid wedding dress shapes can overwhelm. Chapel or finger-tip bridal veils ensure that the petite bride is framed well. Keep bridal accessories and wedding accessories to a minimum.

Tall: From ball gowns, princess line and A-line wedding dresses, straight bridal dresses and mermaid dresses; all are great for the tall bride, who can carry almost any dress style. Avoid empire line dresses that can look almost “tent-like”. Avoid wedding flowers or bouquets that are too small or large. Ensure they work proportionately with you and your body type.

Fuller-waisted: Princess-line and drop-waist wedding dresses are most flattering. Draw the eye up with stunning bridal and wedding accessories. Killer diamonds will do the trick! Bridal shoes with height may assist.

Broad-shouldered: Wedding tip number #1: Broader-shouldered brides should veer from halter and off-the-shoulder necklines, which tend to accentuate the shoulders. Try strapless and scoop necklines. For bridal accessories, fine delicate jewelry works best with your body type.

Fuller-busted: Bridal corsets can work magic. You will find reputable names under bridal supplies or bridal accessories. Wedding dresses that have scooped or squared necklines enhance bust lines. Widely set apart straps diminish fuller busted figures. Strapless dresses are on your wedding checklist as a “wait and see how it looks” possibility.

Fuller Arms: Off-the-shoulder straps or sheer fabric sleeves are great wedding dress tips. In solid fabric, usually three-quarter or long sleeves work best to elongate the line of the arm. Sleeves should not be cut tight. Ever!

Lastly, ladies, don’t forget your garter! Let it be your “something blue,” since it’s the easiest to hide.

HELPFUL DRESS SITES:

David’s Bridal

Perfect Bridal

Shop of Brides

Brides.com

THE SHOES

So many shoes, and just one wedding! This dilemma pretty much comes down to a shoe you will be most comfortable in during your ceremony and then carrying over to the reception. These days, most brides bring a pair of ballerina slippers to the reception so they still look elegant, but are much more convenient to wear when it’s time to dance. Remember that your gown will most likely be floor-length, so the shoe doesn’t have to be extravagant or extremely costly.

SOME HELPFUL SITES

Bellisima Bridal Shoes

Quality Bridal Shoes

Bridal Shoes Boutique

THE JEWELRY

Your wedding jewelry is just an addition to your gown. You don’t want to overdo it. Choose jewelry that will accent the features of your gown, as well as compliment your hairstyle.

If you have a sweetheart neckline, try wearing a plunging necklace that comes down further on your chest.

If your dress is a square neckline, wear a scoop necklace.

SOME HELPFUL SITES

Wedding & Bridal Jewelry

Wedding Sparkles

Bridal Fashion Mall

