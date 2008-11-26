CLOSE
HomeStyle & Beauty

HB 12-DAY WEDDING PREP, DAY 7: Favors

Leave a comment

Favors are great, but you don’t need to go on a spending frenzy just to have something great to give to your wedding guests. Scents are really popular these days, and what woman wouldn’t want a sweet scent to come home to everyday? Even better is if you can find favors that fit your wedding theme.

Some suggestions:

  • Wine stoppers
  • Picture frames
  • Mini versions of your wedding cake
  • Candles
  • Luggage tags
  • Candy

HELPFUL SITES

My Wedding Favors

American Bridal

Moments of Elegance

Wrap With Us

Beau-coup

hb 12 day wedding guide , marriage , parting gifts , party favors , wedding favors

Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
She's got a natural glow
25 photos
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close