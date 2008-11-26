HB 12-DAY WEDDING PREP, DAY 7: Favors

Favors are great, but you don’t need to go on a spending frenzy just to have something great to give to your wedding guests. Scents are really popular these days, and what woman wouldn’t want a sweet scent to come home to everyday? Even better is if you can find favors that fit your wedding theme.
Some suggestions:
- Wine stoppers
- Picture frames
- Mini versions of your wedding cake
- Candles
- Luggage tags
- Candy
HELPFUL SITES
