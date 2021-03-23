Kenya Moore Apologizes For Wearing Offensive Native American Headdress

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

In today’s most obvious news, Kenya Moore is apologizing for wearing an offensive costume on Real Housewives Of Atlanta this weekend. Can’t say we didn’t see that coming, she donned a Native American headdress for Halloween. In the words of Porsha, “I thought we weren’t doing that no more.”

In case you missed it, the ATL girl gang celebrated Halloween at reoccurring cast member Falynn Guobadia’s house where they wore unique costumes to participate in the ghoulish evening. Kandi, Drew Sidora, Porsha Williams, Shamea Morton and even Toya wore sensible costumes – ya know, cats, cats and the live version of cats. Kenya, on the other hand, decided to come dressed as a “Native American Warrior” a.k.a problematic per usual as noted by Drew Sidora.

“Kenya’s Native American costume is super problematic but I ain’t trying to ruffle no feathers for this girls’ trip,” she said in her confessional. “It feels like I’m always the only one that sees the issues with Kenya Moore’s decisions.”

Well, feathers were ruffled big time and now Kenya is apologizing.

“I want to sincerely apologize for inappropriately wearing the Native American headdress as a costume,” Moore said in a statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday, March 23. “I now realize that this was both disrespectful and insensitive and would never have done it if I had that knowledge and understanding beforehand. I regret it. When you know better, you do better. I am genuinely sorry.”

We’ll never understand the method behind Kenya’s madness, but she was called out by group IllumiNative for her problematic costume.

“Playing Indian” is a form of mascotry that is not just offensive, it is part of a long history of how Native peoples have been dehumanized,” they wrote in a post addressing the controversy on social media.

At one point Kenya tried to claim her costume was apart of her “heritage,” in a tweet that has since been deleted. We’ll never understand the method to Kenya’s madness.

