Slay Gram: Lori Harvey, Kenya Moore And Tiffany Haddish Are Giving What Needed To Be Gave

Don’t you just love a good slay? I’m talking beat from head to toe! Hair on fleek, makeup on point and a fab fit that brings it all together. With spring on the horizon, our favorite celebrity women are putting their fashion foot forward and letting the warmer weather inspire their style. With bulky coats banished to the back of the closet, we’re seeing the trend shift to lighter more Spring-friendly ensembles. In the words of social media, these celeb ladies are giving what needs to be gave.

From Lori Harvey, whose effortless style is as captivating as her beauty, to Tiffany Haddish, whose style is evolving before our eyes, here’s the looks we love this week.

Lori Harvey

Lori Harvey isn’t playing fair in this red leopard Tom Ford suit tailored to a tee. Paired with strappy sandals and simple jewels, the Naked wardrobe collaborator is serving a complete look.

Kenya Moore

Spring may be around the corner, but Kenya Moore decided to give us a white coat, fur and animal print boot moment. Her ponytail adds the perfect dose of drama to take this fit to the top of our favorite list.

Jordyn Woods

Since we’re chatting about fabulous all white fits and hair, September HB cover star Jordyn Woods traded in her long locks for a blunt Spring-friendly bob, this sexy ruched jumpsuit and blinged-out Judith Leiber clutch.

Angela Simmons

Angela Simmons is Spring-ready in this layered denim skirt, nude pumps and bomber jacket. We can just feel the brunch vibes.

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish’s melanin is poppin’ in this burnt orange Christian Wijnants dress and Stuart Weitzman heels. Since debuting a platinum blonde do at the Globes, Tiffany’s style continues to give us all the vibes. We stan!

What say you beauties, who had your favorite look this week?

