We’re Swooning Over Saweetie’s Cosmo Cover

Saweetie made headlines this weekend when she revealed she and boyfriend Quavo, of the rap supergroup Migos, parted ways after the Bad and Boujee rapper betrayed her trust when he cheated on her on several occasions. And she’s making it known, the show must go on! The self-proclaimed Icy Girl is on the April cover of Cosmopolitan wearing a top knot, bold spring colors and a smile that won’t be diminished.

Sis can teach a class in resilience. The Tap In rapstress opened up to Cosmo about suffering from PTSD after a harshly-criticize freestyle on Hot 97 went viral. And how she overcame stereotypes placed on her as a child to reach super icy status as one of the top female rappers in the game with room to grow.

“It was a really dark point in my life,'” said Saweetie about the time following the viral freestyle that plagues her career. “I went from being so loved so quickly because of ‘Icy Grl’ to, on my first promo run, well, you saw the interview. The script flipped really quick, like night and day. I was like, Wait…” She added, “I had PTSD from that.”

Saweetie learned early on in life what it felt like to be underestimated and what it took to persevere. A strong sense of confidence helps too. She knows she has room to improve and she’s OK with that. “I know that as long as I work hard, I’ll become one of the best,” she shared.

Despite the hardships, Saweetie maintains it’s been a learning and growing experience that make success that much sweeter. “Because the mistakes, the struggle, the grind—it allows me to appreciate the rewards that come now.”

In other Saweetie news, she recently teased fans with a remixed version of her single ‘Best Friend’ featuring Doja Cat taking the female-anthem up to even higher levels.

Saweetie continues to dominate charts and set style trends with her pretty girl aesthetic. She become a fashion figure to look forward to. We love to see it.

Read the full Cosmopolitan interview, here.

