Eva Marcille Reveals That ANTM Judge Janice Dickinson Told Her To Use Her Winnings On A Nose Job

Eva Marcille has come a long way since her days on America’s Next Top Model. Since her stint as the 3rd cycle winner of the hit modeling television show, her career has taken off. From modeling campaigns and runway shows, to becoming a cast mate on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Eva fully credits the show for her come up.

On a recent episode of Eva Marcille’s podcast The Undressing Room with Lore’l and Dominique Da Diva, she discussed a controversial comment made by Janice Dickinson, an ANTM judge. “When I won Top Model, the first thing I was told outside of Tyra [Banks] ‘Congratulations,’ Janice Dickinson said, ‘Now you can take your money and get your nose fixed,’” she said. “I didn’t know my nose was broke. I didn’t know there was anything wrong with it.”

Janice Dickinson is the poster girl for plastic surgery so it’s no wonder she’d recommend Eva go under the knife. What’s problematic about her suggestion is that it insinuates there is something wrong with Eva’s Black features.

“This is the same nose, same big lips, same everything,” she said. “But my point is, people always have something to say, especially when you’re in the light. There’s always something that someone’s going to have to say about you. The question is, at what point do you stop listening to the world and start listening to yourself?”

There’s nothing wrong with plastic surgery, especially if what you’re changing is rooted in an insecurity. Lots of celebrities have gone under the knife to modify their looks. For me the issue begins when a White woman starts to dictate what Black features need to be erased to fit her warped beauty standards. What do you think? Was Janice Dickinson wrong for her nose job comments?

