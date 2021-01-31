Eva Marcille, Lore’l And Dominique da Diva Set To Host New, Female-Focused Postcast, “The Undressing Room”

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Ladies, get excited because there’s a new female-focused podcast coming to the airwaves this February! Presented by Macy’s, “The Undressing Room” podcast will be the first national personality-driven podcast by Urban One and Reach Media. “The Undressing Room” will be hosted by radio personalities Eva Marcille from the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, Lore’l from The Morning Hustle, and Dominique da Diva from the Quicksilva Show as they give us authentic and juicy conversations around entertainment, pop culture, celebrity gossip, fashion, and beauty.

Eva Marcille took to Instagram to excitedly announce the new podcast, posting a picture of the podcast art with the caption,

“NEW SHOW ALERT 🚨 Follow us @theundressingroompodcast and let’s undress it all! Starting Feb 4th #TheUndressingRoomPodcast takes it all off every week hosted by yours truly @evamarcille @starringlorel and @dominiquedadiva presented us @macys #podcast #theundressingroompodcast be sure to follow us on IG @theundressingroompodcast.” Close friend and former RHOA castmate Cynthia Bailey cheered Eva on in the comment section, writing “Go Friend!👏🏾” as she helped celebrate Eva’s new win.

“We are excited to be launching our first national talent-driven podcast presented by Macy’s, a brand that defines American style and culture,” said Josh Rahmani, SVP National & Network Sales for Radio One and Reach Media in a statement. “The Undressing Room” will provide our listeners with a fresh entertaining podcast and deliver yet another engaging audio outlet for our advertisers to reach our coveted audience.”

Eva Marcille, Lore’l, and Dominique da Diva have three very different and larger than life personalities, so it’ll be interesting (and entertaining) to hear their unique perspectives on various pop culture topics while generating discussion among listeners! The first episode will be available starting Thursday, February 4 on every major podcast platform! For more information and to subscribe, go to www.theundressingroompod.com.

