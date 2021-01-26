Inaugural Poet Amanda Gorman Signs With IMG Models

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

22-year-old Amanda Gorman captured America’s heart when she became the youngest poet to recite a poem at the 46th inauguration. Gorman inspired us to persevere with her poignant poem “The Hill We Climb” and we’ll be seeing plenty more of the talented young beauty as she builds her portfolio with help from IMG Models. According to the Hollywood Reporter reports, IMG Models will handle her “brand endorsements and editorial opportunities.”

Gorman’s performance at the inauguration sent her to the top of the trending topics list on Twitter with icons and historic figures like Oprah, The Obamas and more praising her elegant words. Gorman instantly became a household name with her social media presence sky-rocketing shortly after she left the stage. Her yellow Prada coat and red satin Prada headband made her a new fashion figure to watch. (The headband has since sold out).

It was later revealed Oprah gifted Gorman with the precious jewels she wore, which paid homage to Maya Angelou. Gorman’s poetry books has also saw a rise in sales, Hollywood Reporter reports.

I AM ON THE FLOOR MY BOOKS ARE #1 & #2 ON AMAZON AFTER 1 DAY! Thank you so much to everyone for supporting me and my words. As Yeats put it: "For words alone are certain good: Sing, then" — Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) January 20, 2021

Gorman took to Twitter to celebrate all her new success and thank fans for making sending her works to the top of the charts.

We see Gorman’s career continuing to flourish as she navigates her newfound fame. We love to see it!

