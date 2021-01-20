Kamala Harris Wears Black Designers To 46th Inauguration

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Vice President Kamala Harris wore a vibrant purple coat and dress by Black designers Christopher John Rogers and Sergio Hudson to be sworn-in to office at the 46th Inauguration ceremony — a bold fashion statement that foreshadows what we can expect from the former California senator’s White House style.

Last night, Harris attended a ceremony at the National Mall in Washington to commemorate the 400,000 lives lost to the COVID-19 pandemic where she donned a sleek all-black ensemble with camel wool coat by Pyer Moss.

Both looks and the usage of all Black designers set the tone for Harris’ upcoming vice presidency. Rodgers, Hudson and Moss were also favorites of former FLOTUS Michelle Obama, who was in attendance wearing wine high-waist trousers, waist belt and complimenting floor-length coat with black gloves. Obama’s look is reportedly Sergio Hudson as well.

Both Harris and Obama chose significant colors — variations of purple — as a symbolic nod to bipartisanship, which is the foundation of the Biden/Harris’ administration. Hillary Clinton wore a lavender pant suit while Sen. Elizabeth Warren donned a purple scarf.

Christopher John Rogers was awarded the honor of CFDA American Emerging Designer of the Year in 2020. The Baton Rouge designer, who is known for his admiration of vibrant colors and shapes that “take up space,” draws inspiration for his show-stopping designs from his Baptist church roots.

“There was a big emphasis on head-to-toe monochromatic dressing,” he told NPR in 2020. “So, if the jacket [was] red the skirt was red, the bag was red, the hat was red — or green, or violet, or marigold. That sense of color and the taking up of space with hue really inspired me.”

Harris’ two-piece Inauguration look certainly captured the energy Rogers puts into all his designs, which aligns with the VP’s style story. “Her fashion choices have cultural significance too, speaking to her personal identity and allowing her to relate to the American people on a deeper level,” Jessica Andrews, fashion editor at Bustle, penned in an article for our Inauguration issue. “In the White House, and with a dedicated wardrobe team, she’ll be able to build on that connection even further.”

