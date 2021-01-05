Ciara Updates Fans On WW Weight Loss Progress

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Ciara was trending on Twitter yesterday just for being that bish. The multi-hyphenate mama makes motherhood, marriage and music look easy. And even when she is struggling, she does so with grace.

A few months ago, after the birth of her baby boy Win Harrison Wilson, the Body Party singer revealed she was finding it harder to lose weight post-pregnancy. Unlike the other two times she was pregnant, she found it harder to shed the weight she had gained and refused to be pressured into adhering to social media “snapback” standards.

Ci Ci took to social media to update fans about her WW journey, revealing she’s down 28 pounds using WW’s Digital 360 program. And now only 20 pounds away from her goal weight loss of 48 pounds.

Ciara joined WW in September, following in the footsteps of celebs like DJ Khaled. Yesterday, the company, which was voted “Best Diet for Weight Loss” for the 11th year in a row, launched their WW’s Digital 360 program that features dynamic coaches and live and on-demand wellness experiences. Beloved comedic actor James Corden recently joined WW with a heartfelt announcement.

In other Ciara news, the beloved artist made her foray into the word of fashion design with her hubby Russell Wilson. The power couple co-founded clothing line R&C” which stands for “Love, Respect, and Care.”

