Cynthia Bailey Spills The Tea On Big Wedding Weekend Plans

Real Housewives Of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey is heading down the aisle this weekend to finally tie the knot with her fiancé Mike Hill. The supermodel turned reality TV star will officially be off the market, again!

Last year, after getting engaged, the soon-to-be married couple selected 10/10/20 as the date they’d walk down the aisle and in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic — the couple’s nuptials are still going according to plan. And after revealing everything she’s done to prepare for the ceremony, including losing quarantine weight to fit into her designed wedding dress, it doesn’t look like Cynthia or Mike will let anything ruin their big day!

In an interview with Extra, the future Mrs. Hill explained that the couple still plans to have a “large wedding,” but promises to take the recommended precautions to keep everyone safe.

In fact, the reality star admitted that rather than focusing on the traditional wedding things such as hair accessories or reception food, the couple has been putting most of their energy into ensuring their guests remain safe, including temperature checks, providing masks and face shields.

“Weddings are stressful. For me, the most stress for Mike and I is making sure we are not only following the COVID-19 rules and regulations, but also putting people in place to enforce them,” she said in a video interview with Extra. “We’re having a large wedding.”

The wedding will reportedly take place in Atlanta where Cynthia resides, but regardless of where the couple will jump the broom, she confirmed that this will not be your traditional wedding by any means as there will be social distancing guidelines and indoor and outdoor seating in place. “Everything is still a go,” she continued.

“We’ve literally almost scared our guests about coming at this point. We’re like, ‘Listen, we’re in a hot spot! This is what you’re going to have to do! We’re going to have security there if you don’t keep your mask on!’ We have indoor, outdoor. Like, no one is confined to a traditional wedding situation.”

With the wedding only days away, the 53-year-old also explained to Page Six that she definitely feels different than she did when she was gearing up to marry her first husband Peter Thomas. She told Page Six in an interview, “I feel just as excited and optimistic as I did leading up to my first marriage. What’s different is that I’m different. I’m older, I’m 53 years old. I’m wiser. The only way to learn how to be a wife is to be one, and that was my first experience. I now know what I want and what I don’t want in a relationship, in a marriage.”

Here’s to an exciting (and safe) wedding weekend for Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill!

