AMBI Skincare And Cynthia Bailey Join Forces For ‘The Next Great Face of AMBI’ Model Search

Beauties, we hope you’ve been practicing your smize at home because now is your time to shine! Real Housewives of Atlanta star and model Cynthia Bailey has teamed up with the popular skin care brand AMBI for a model contest in search of the next great American beauty to become the fresh face of the staple Black brand.

“The Next Great Face of AMBI” is on the lookout for true beauties who represent diversity and multiple backgrounds. The first-ever contest will tap the modeling and skincare expertise of Cynthia Bailey as the Model Mentor Judge while The Bailey Agency will assist with talent and as partners for the search.

“I have always been a big fan of AMBI Skincare, from both using the product and seeing results, to watching how the brand has evolved over the years,” the veteran model said of the new partnership in the official press release. ”I thought it would be a natural fit to partner with a brand with a history as rich as AMBI, and which has resonated with consumers for many years, especially during times like we live in right now.”

The new partnership offers a bit of excitement during such challenging times, as both Cynthia and AMBI are thrilled over the opportunity to work together while generating beauty conversations around people of color. “AMBI is working to help women and men of every shade realize that they are intrinsically beautiful,” Cynthia continued. “And I’m excited to be a part of that.”

To enter the contest, social users of color over the age of 18 are encouraged to upload a one-minute “I am AMBI Beautiful” video to their Instagram and Facebook accounts using the #FaceofAmbi hashtag while tagging 5 friends that are AMBI Beautiful too. After multiple rounds, three final winners will ultimately be selected to receive a financial stipend, a year’s worth of AMBI Skincare, a model shoot with Cynthia Bailey and a chance to be mentored by the cheekbone goddess herself.

“All of us at AMBI are committed to expanding the beauty conversation around people of color,” says Tauro Jenkins, Head of Business at AMBI. “The launch of The Next Great Face Search strategically facilitates this commitment like none other. We are searching coast to coast for the next great beauty . . . who also just happens to be a person of color.”

The deadline for submissions is May 26th and final winners will be announced on July 31st. For more information, visit ambi.com/nextgreatface.

