Megan Thee Stallion Is A Golden Goddess On The Cover Of Time100

Megan The Stallion is one of the most influential women in the world, so it’s a no brainer she’d cover one of eight Time covers for their annual Time100 list. Megan flips her long braid in the air while donning a regal gold goddess gown on the cover of the annual list.

Megan is in good company as 54 women were selected, this year, to be apart of the iconic list. Some notable names include: Tarana Burke, MIssy Elliott, Selena Gomez, Nancy Pelosi, Kamala Harris, Opal Tometi, Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza and Naomi Osaka. Celeb men like Michael B. Jordan, Tyler Perry, Patrick Mahomes and The Weeknd and Dwyane Wade also made the list.

Megan took to Instagram to share the cover with the caption, “Still i rise 🖤 young black woman from houston texas on the cover of time magazine as one of the most influential people in the world.”

Actress Taraji P. Henson offered her words to Time, revealing she first fell in love with the H-Town hottie when she heard her “ride the beat” unlike any artist she’s heard in a long time.

Taraji went on to talk about Megan’s resilience after losing her mother, grandmother and being shot by a former romantic partner. “The industry might try to pigeonhole her in this rap game, but she’s got a plan that’s much bigger. And we got her. I just want her to keep winning,” she wrote.

Megan Thee Stallion clearly can’t and won’t be stopped. It’s a pleasure to watch her ascend the hip-hop ranks and we can’t wait to see what’s next.

