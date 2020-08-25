Megan Thee Stallion Hits The Town With Her Textured Tresses

Megan Thee Stallion’s name has made headlines everyday this month. Whether it’s chatter about her record breaking anthem WAP with Cardi B or news surrounding the shooting incident that left her in surgery repairing her feet, the H-Town Hottie is everyone’s favorite person to talk about.

Since being shot in both feet, Meg has only made one public appearance — last weekend when she went to the club to celebrate WAP — and last night, when she graced the town with her presence.

Dressed in a fun and flirty fit, Meg let her natural hair breath and rocked her curls under her Kangol. She captioned the photo “Throwin up the deuce and givin n*ggas dab.”

It may have been a while since we’ve seen Meg’s textured tresses, but this isn’t the first time she’s showed it off. Remember that time she showed off her curly fro even though she admitted she feels “naked without her wig?”

In other Megan news, several celebrities and Houston rappers have stepped up to show their support for the Savage rapper.

See who denounced Tory in Meg’s name, below:

