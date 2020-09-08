Chloe x Halle Give Us Double Dose Of Melanin On The October Cover Of Cosmopolitan

Chloe x Halle are here to stay. With a critically acclaimed album Ungodly Hour, killer fashion and Beyonce’s support, the duo, who were discovered on Youtube, are carving out their own lane. The gorgeous sisters are giving us a double dose of melanin on the October cover of Cosmopolitan.

They may look alike, and compliment one another’s strong suits, but Chloe and Halle are very different, which stands out immediately in their cover story interview.

Halle, future Little Mermaid star, is more reserved while her sister Chloe is ready to kick down the door with her curves and sultry demeanor. Both ladies open up about their latest release, sisterhood and weeding out the important things in life.

Chloe on being good to herself and setting boundaries: “Anytime something doesn’t work out, it’s not really healthy to say, ‘I was the reason it messed up.’ I’m still learning that. I’m learning that your happiness, you can’t put on someone else.”

Halle on the release of their most recent album: “Music has been such a healer for the Black community since the beginning of time. Maybe it could help some people distract their minds from quarantine and what’s going on in the world today with hope and positivity.”

Halle on sisterhood: “Whenever we’re apart, I feel like my right arm is missing. I say this all the time: I’m not sure what I would do if I was by myself going through this whole thing.”

Chloe on how she and Halle naturally complement one another: “We’re not trying to force anything or purposely construct two different narratives or suffocate the other into one type of way.”

Halle on what truly matters to her: “I’ve realized the things that matter to me are my happiness, my family, being around the people I love and keeping my spirit clean with their positive energy,” Halle says. “As long as I have that, no matter what happens, I am gucci, I am good.”

Read the full story, here.

