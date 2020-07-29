Chloe x Halle Tapped As Fresh Faces For Fendi’s New #MeAndMyPeekaboo Campaign

The multi-talented R&B sister duo, Chloe x Halle, have just been named as the fresh faces of Fendi’s new #MeAndMyPeekaboo video campaign series. With previous episodes featuring the likes of Kim Kardashian West, Kris Jenner and North West, the high-end brand’s ongoing #MeAndMyPeekaboo campaign celebrates the relationship between Fendi’s iconic bag and family–a concept that’s extremely important to Fendi creative director, Silvia Venturini Fendi.

“#MeAndMyPeekaboo celebrates the intimate family relationships that represent inseparable bonds and there is no more visible pair of sisters right now than Chloe x Halle,” Venturini Fendi said of the girls. And with two albums, countless music covers and a hit television series under their belt in which they’ve done together, Chloe and Halle’s sister bond is undeniable so it comes as no surprise that they’d be first in line for Fendi’s latest iteration of this family-oriented campaign.

For the first time in the campaign’s history, Fendi has given the talent complete creative control to style, produce and conceptualize its video themes, citing the Bailey sisters as the first artists ever to do so. Taking a cue from their mentor Beyonce, the duo tapped wardrobe curator, Zerina Akers, for style inspiration while art director Andrew Makadsi and photographer Julian Dakdouk were selected to capture the sisters’ creativity, poise and unbreakable bond through film. The video will showcase the sisters modeling the iconic Fendi Peekaboo bag over their latest track, “Busy Boy” from their sophomore album, Ungodly Hour.

“They are so talented but they are also beautiful and they represent today’s generation so well,” Venturini Fendi also said of the girls. “They are professional, and active socially. They are examples of how young people are making their voices heard today.”

Chloe x Halle’s version of the #MeAndMyPeekaboo campaign, which Venturini Fendi calls “poetic and strong,” will launch worldwide at the end of July, while the new Peekaboo bag will be available to purchase in Fendi stores next month.

