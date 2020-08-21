Megan Thee Stallion Confirms Tory Lanez Shot Her

Megan Thee Stallion has had enough of the rumors. After weeks of speculation, the WAP rapper opened up about the night she as shot in both feet. Megan confirmed she was shot by Tory Lanez while also revealing new details about the night in question.

MUST SEE:Megan Thee Stallion Shares Graphic Photo Of Gunshot Wound

According to Meg, she, Tory, her friend and Tory’s bodyguard were in the car arguing before she decided to get out the car at which point Tory shot her.

Earlier this week, Megan released graphic photos of her gun shot wound after skeptics claimed she was lying about her injury. In addition to Internet trolls, Megan claimed Tory was shopping a false version of his side of the story to the “blogs.”

“Yes … Tory shot me. You shot me and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying,” she said in an Instagram Live video. “Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand.”

Megan went on to say she fabricated the story to protect Tory because she feared police might shoot them if they knew there was a gun in the car. She was doing what many Black women do, defend our Black man even after that man hurt us.

“He shot me and I still tried to protect him because the police be killing us,” she said.

Yesterday Megan hinted she might break her silence on what went down that night when she tweeted, “Lie one more time and ima quit sparing you.”

Megan may be dealing with a whole heap of drama behind the public scene, but she also has a lot to celebrate. WAP reached the top charts on the Billboard charts and the duo made history as the top streaming debut ever.

RELATED STORIES:

Pat McGrath Debuted New Makeup For The ‘WAP’ Music Video

These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography

Fan Replaces Kylie Jenner With Viola Davis In ‘WAP’ Video