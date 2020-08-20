Lebron James Turns Maga Hat Into Statement About Breonna Taylor

LeBron James is determined to raise awareness around the shooting death of Breonna Taylor at the hands of Louisville, Ky police. The champion athlete made a bold statement with fashion at last night’s post-game press conference that left everyone talking.

James donned the red cap that became a symbolic of Trump’s slogan “Make America Great Again,” but turned it into a bold rally cry in the fight for justice for Taylor. Instead of it reading MAGA, it read ‘Make America Arrest The Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor.’

James, whose spoken on Taylor’s death before, also posted an image of him walking into the arena wearing the fashion accessory. “By Any Means‼️ Lets Get It 👑 #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor,” he captioned the photo.

James has also made his disdain for our current situation with Trump very public, once calling him a “clown” and “bum.” Strong words from a strong competitor.

Bron went on to win that game, but also continue to win Black women’s respect with the way he admires us as queens. Between his activist work with Breonna Taylor, there isn’t one moment that goes by that he is treating his wife and the mother of his children Savannah like a queen.

Of course James’ statement struck a chord with Trump supporters and closet racists, who feel Breonna Taylor’s death is as open and shut as her boyfriend had a warrant and reportedly fired at the officers.

As the fight continues to charge the officers with her wrongfully death, more celebrities are using their social media platforms to say her name. Lupita N’yongo called for her fans to purchase a t-shirt from henomenalwoman.us.

All proceeds from this Phenomenal t-shirt will benefit the Breonna Taylor Foundation.

