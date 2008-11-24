HB WEDDING PREP, DAY 5: The Cake

The cake is perhaps the second most important element of the wedding – at least in the bride’s eyes. Choosing your cake is no easy task, but cake designers these days allow you to have as much input in your cake as you’d like to have. You should first start by choosing the size (number of tiers), shape (round, square, etc), and color of the cake. Next comes the fun part! You get to try out as much cake filling flavors as you can handle without exploding from a sugar overload.

Tip:

DO pick flavors most people will like, such as chocolate cake with butter cream filling.

DON’T pick flavors with alcohol infused into the cake. Most people won’t like it, and it doesn’t really scream “elegance”

On a budget? Try these helpful hints:

Bake it yourself! The smaller the wedding, the smaller the cake. Or bake one big enough to cut during the reception, but use the same batter to make wedding cupcakes as a parting gift for each of your guests.

Ask one of your close friends to make the cake for you as a wedding present.

And just remember to save the top tier of your wedding cake. Pop it in your freezer, and on your first anniversary, you each take a bite for good luck and many more years to come.

