How To Decorate Your Thanksgiving Table

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

When decorating your Thanksgiving table, you don’t have to limit yourself to store-bought items. Nature-inspired items such as leaves, pine cones, and even sticks and branches can be brought inside to add to your décor. And the best part about decorating with things you find outside is the cost – it’s free! Here are some ideas for creating the perfect dinner table.

Start planning. Think about what you want to use for your table runner and napkins. It can be something as simple as an unused curtain, pieces of fabric, or pretty kitchen towels.

Create a sophisticated urban look by adding autumn colors such as orange and earthy shades of green.

Use fallen leaves to create placeholders for your guests. Write each guest’s name on the leaf with a permanent marker.

Candles bring a warm, inviting glow to the table. Candles can be at the center of a group of decorative items, or interspersed along the runner.

For a unique arrangement, hollow out vegetables like pumpkins, artichokes or peppers, insert a piece of floral foam soaked with water, then insert fresh florals. Or use the vegetables as holders for votive candles.

