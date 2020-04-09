Kandi, Toya, Latoya & Deelishis Get Glam In The ‘Hot Mama’ Edition Of The #DontRushChallenge

Kandi Burruss has been rocking a messy bun and bare face since we were all given instructions to “stay at home” amid the coronavirus pandemic. But don’t get it twisted, the Real Housewives Of Atlanta fan favorite can get fabulous at the drop of a dime or should I say at the stroke of a makeup brush.

Kandi, Latoya, Premadonna, Queen Naija, Toya, Deelishis, Ming Lee, Ms. Decordon, Nadirah Ali, Paislib and DayyBella brought us the “hot mama” edition of the #dontrushchallenge.

TikTok has become our prime source of entertainment these days with enough challenges to last us through the unforeseeable future.

In other Kandi news, the reality TV star is beefing with her co-star NeNe Leakes over what seems to be shady and subliminal misunderstandings. In an already deleted post, Kandi addresses NeNe, who went live with Tamar Braxton last night, over comments she made claiming a certain someone blocking her from getting her own spin-off show.

While NeNe claims she wasn’t talking about Kandi, Kandi sees no other RHOA lady that cam fit the bill, but reiterated she hasn’t tried to stop anyone from getting their own show and supports everything her cast mates do.

NeNe clapped back denying she was talking about Kandi and dropped her lawyers name if Kandi wants to continue the conversation. Whew! This comes days after Kandi called out her co-stars for wearing lashes, fillers and filters in their #nomakeup challenges. And just days before the RHOA reunion special is scheduled to be filmed via live stream. Looks like the ladies will have lots to talk about. Grabs popcorn.

