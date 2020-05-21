‘Dark Girls 2’ Digs Even Deeper To Explore Colorism In The Black Community

It’s been nearly 9 years since the first Dark Girls documentary hit OWN, and now it’s back…and for a good reason. Colorism, whether it’s in the States or around the world, sadly hasn’t gone away.

If you remember the first chapter, directed by Bill Duke and D. Channsin Berry, tackled the issue, interviewing numerous everyday Black women, experts and even Viola Davis, who was very candid about her own experiences not just being a dark-skinned Black girl, but a working actress in Hollywood.

Well, now Berry—who serves as the doc’s director, writer and producer —is back for a part 2 that continues the conversation, giving us an even deeper dive into what colorism means to all of us in the African Diaspora and how that plays out in our lives. This interrogation includes the popularity of skin bleaching in countries such as Ghana, the trauma that colorism in our community and ways to usher in much-needed healing and change.

Take a look at the trailer:

Like the man in the beginning of the trailer, I can hear some of you now,” Why are we still talking about it?” Well, because as I have written time and time again, this issue has not gone away, it’s as persistent and pervasive as ever.

Just look on Twitter, the ‘Gram or any other pocket of Black culture, there are examples of how our darker-skinned sistas are mistreated, ignored and verbally berated for the melanin. Even our favorite Black Hollywood gatekeepers continue to push this narrative by casting mostly lighter-skinned starlets in roles (especially as love interests), pushing out the chocolate sistas who are equally if not more talented.

We need to keep talking about this issue, and this doc is another way to have the conversation.

OWN’s Dark Girls 2 premieres June 30 at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT.

BEAUTIES: Will you be watching?

