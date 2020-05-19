Dove, Suave and SheaMoisture Kick off #WashDayLive for Naturalistas Everywhere

These last few months of quarantine have caused a lot of us to rethink our beauty routines, especially when it comes to how we’re caring for and styling our hair. With beauty salons and barbershops closed and social distancing in full swing, it’s created an opportunity for a lot of us to tap into our inner naturalista to give our hair a much needed “break” from all the blow drying and heat styling that we might do on a regular basis. No matter if you’re new to the natural hair world or a veteran in the game, now is the perfect time to brush up on your hair care skills, especially when it comes to caring for your naturally textured and curly hair.

To support old and new naturalistas on their quarantine hair journeys, Dove, SheaMoisture and Suave have teamed up to introduce #WashDayLive, a virtual support system for women seeking expert advice on caring for their naturally textured and curly locs. This virtual experience will bring stylists, influencers and other inspirational Black women together to share their natural hair journeys, offer hair care tips, demonstrate styles and engage in entertaining conversations through social media.

The series kicks off on May 20th on Instagram Live and will consist of 30-minute Live chats with natural hair influencers, celebrity stylists and free one-on-one virtual styling appointments with a textured hair expert through the SWIVEL Beauty App. For four consecutive weeks, naturalistas can tap into #WashDayLive to learn about new products geared toward natural hair including Dove’s new Amplified Textures product range, while getting exposure to hair care tips from celebrity stylists and gaining a deeper understanding of how to care for your natural hair at home–a naturalista’s quarantine dream.

For more information on #WashDayLive and to keep up with the series, follow the #WashDayLive hashtag or the @Dove, @Suave and @SheaMoisture profiles on social media.

