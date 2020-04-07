Cynthia Bailey Is Totally Us Trying To Work Out During The Quarantine

Cynthia Bailey is under isolation with her fiancé Mike Hill and their daughters. When Cynthia isn’t live streaming with Andy over at Bravo on ‘WWHL’ the reality TV star is trying to keep up her model physique by working side-by-side with her soon-to-be hubby. Chill a.k.a Cynthia And Mike Hill gave us a glimpse of their workout routine today and Cynthia was clearly struggling to keep up with her sportscaster boo.

But, no judgement, sis is us. “When bae ask you if you want to workout with him to get some fresh air & exercise, and you write a check your ass can’t cash,” she captioned the short clip that shows Mike instructing her to do some intense core work.

Mike also posted the video with his own funny caption, “Apparently @cynthiabailey10 and I have a few things we need to “work out.”

The way Cynthia and Mike look at each other, we’re sure they get a good cardio workout!

Cynthia recently participated in her co-star’s #nomakeup challenge on Instagram, showing off her fresh face (just the way Mike likes her).

In other ‘RHOA’ news, the reunion special will be filmed via live stream, which means we’l have to watch on mute, because no one is going to be able to get a word in edgewise.

Stay tuned!

