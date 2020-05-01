Rihanna’s Sexy New Savage X Fenty Collection Is The Perfect Way To Spice Up Isolation With Bae

Rihanna has us ready to spice it up, during quarantine, this with the latest from her sexy Savage X Fenty lingerie line with with designer Adam Selman. The fashion queen sent the Internet into a frenzy, last night, when she posted a few sultry shots in Savage on the ‘gram.

In collaboration with designer Adam Selman, who refers to Rihanna as his “muse,” the “Neon Lights” Xtra VIP Box is available on SavageX.com this Friday and features sheer black lingerie sets including an unlined “Glisenette” sheer bra, boy shorts, slip dresses and thigh-high stockings all from her summer 2020 capsule collection.

The campaign features Rihanna in her truest element-island chic– as the Bajan beauty rocked long beach waves and glistening skin with tropical vibes as her photo backdrop.

The new lingerie collaboration isn’t the only reason the pop mogul has been making headlines lately as she’s recently turned her focus to Coronavirus relief causes. In March, Rih Rih teamed up with longtime mentor and friend Jay-Z to donate $2 million to Coronavirus relief efforts in New York City and Los Angeles. It was also reported that she joined forces with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to donate funds to support domestic violence victims in Los Angeles just a few weeks later. The money used towards the LA Mayor’s fund is to “address a surge in domestic violence in LA while the city is in lockdown.” Rihanna’s donation will help fund provide shelter, meals and counseling for domestic violence victims and their children for a total of 10 weeks of support.

With so much on her plate, it’s no wonder we haven’t seen that new Rihanna album yet! But, if she keeps all of her latest projects up, I think we can collectively give her a pass on the music while she’s trying to save the world.

If you’re thinking about adding the new line to your collection, there’s a slight catch: only Savage x Fenty VIP members can purchase the set as it’s one of the many perks of a $49.95/month Savage membership.

