Porsha Williams Gained 12 Pounds Under Quarantine

Porsha Williams is eating just as much as we are under quarantine. The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star says she gained 12 pounds while social distancing. She posted a before and after photo in a bathing suit she wore while pregnant with the joking caption, “Before Quarantine Vs Afterrr.”

Porsha obviously still looks amazing, but she knows how to laugh at herself. “I gotta start reeling it in whose with me ?! Let’s workout ! I’ve gained about 12 pounds … I still look nice but just wanna be more comfortable and not pass out at the top of the steps lol so ima start with cardio in morning!!!” she added.

Porsha has turned her outdoor space into the backdrop for stunning photos.

If this is what 12 pounds of quarantining looks like, we want in! Porsha also complained that her skin hasn’t been cooperating during quarantine.

“Ok now skin get your shih [sic] together,” she wrote. “I haven’t even been wearing makeup and now mountains, hills and valleys making an appearance.”

In other Porsha news, the RHOA star got her fellow peach holder Eva Marcille ta-get-ha on the first part of the reunion when she suggested Eva’s boobs were social-distancing.

Want more shade, check out the top 9 shady moments from the reunion, here.

