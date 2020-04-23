Halle Berry Had To Shave Her Daughter’s Hair Off: ‘She’s Bald In The Back’

Like most preteens, Halle Berry’s 12-year-old daughter Nahla wants to do everything herself, which includes tending to her own hair. And like most moms, Halle gave her preteen space to explore her independence. Unfortunately, that backfired.

Halle Berry called in to chat with Jimmy Fallon last night, where she revealed she had to shave the back of her daughter’s head after discovering a large patch of matted hair that resembled “fur.”

‘Every day we’re swimming,” the Academy Award winning actress explained. “We get out of the pool, My daughters 12 and so every time I got to comb her hair she’s like ‘No don’t touch me, I can handle it, I’m a tween, don’t brush my hair.”

Sounds pretty normal, right?

Halle continued, ‘Two nights ago, We’re doing her homework and [Nahla] goes, ‘Mom, I’m scared to tell you this, but touch the back of my head.’

And thats when Halle discovered the hair disaster. “All her hair, which is past her shoulders, has shrunken up into a tight ball that feels like matted fur. I can’t even get my finger in it, and I’m pulling and she’s screaming.”

Halle had no choice but to shave it off leaving it “bald at the back.” Needless to say Nahla learned a very valuable lesson.

Halle is quarantined with her two children and dogs. “My daughter is fine. She hopes quarantine never ends.” While her son mateo, who is 6, “is a madman right now.” According to Halle, he is “bouncing off the walls.”

Sounds about right. Watch their interview, below:

