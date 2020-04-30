Study Shows Women Are Ditching Their Bras During The Quarantine…We Are Women

It’s only been two months of lockdown but our world had completely changed. With barbershops and beauty salons closed, many of us have embraced our inner naturalist. From taking conference calls in bed to joining Zoom meetings in plaits, we’ve let go of getting all dolled up while working from home.

If this sounds familiar, you’re not alone as folks around the globe have admitted to ditching their normal maintenance routines during this period. Regular daily activities such as shaving, wearing makeup and even showering have become less frequent among men and women alike as people have prioritized their sanity and maintaining their households over keeping regular beauty standards. In fact, a recent survey conducted by Showerstoyou.co.uk shows that out of a sample size of 2,405 people, 53% admitted they’re struggling to shower every day (including Kim Kardashian, who has a hard time showering daily due to her busy schedule and juggling her four adorable kids). While motherhood is definitely a huge reason for the decrease in daily showering for some, others admitted to cutting back due to dips in their mental health, to save money on water bills, or simply because they don’t feel the need to in quarantine.

Perhaps the most freeing feeling of all is that 59% of women admitted to ditching their bras during lockdown and letting their bodies breathe! Even Whoopi Goldberg joked on a recent episode of “The View” that her co-host, Joy Behar, was absent from the final seconds of a broadcast because she’d “taken off her bra.” We can definitely relate to that feeling!

Less showering can also lead to less shaving as men and women alike are embracing their natural body hair during lockdown. With salon, waxing and hair removal appointments on hold, 88% of survey respondents said they are shaving less during the lockdown because, why not? Everyone else is hairy anyway.

On the other hand, some people have used this excessive amount of down time to up their beauty routines and try something new. Over half of survey respondents admitted to using the lockdown to practice new makeup skills for when we’re finally able to go back outside. Still, there are a few holding on to normal daily makeup routines such as celebs like Kylie Jenner, Gabrielle Union, Kelly Clarkston and 33% of survey respondents around the globe who admitted to keeping up their makeup routines in lockdown. Of those makeup wearers, 27% admitted to wearing it for virtual dates, 41% admitted to wearing it when going food shopping, and 18% admitted to wearing it for their daily walk–because someone’s got to see that beat, even if it’s the neighbor or the cashier at the market!

Beauties, what beauty standards have you ditched since lockdown started?

