KeKe Palmer Is Giving Is A Blonde Bombshell In This Ombré Wig

We may be under isolation as we get through the coronavirus pandemic but KeKe Palmer is making sure she’s cute while doing it. The daytime talk show host switched it up on us and pulled up on our timeline in a fiery wig inspired by the sunset. This blonde, orange and pink ombré wig is a lewk! And sis is certainly feeling herself if you can’t tell by her fun and flirty Instagram posts.

In another photo, KeKe styles the wig in an up-do.

Then she popped up giving us Flinstone’s realness in this leopard triangle bikini top while jamming to her new song in the background. She captioned the photo, “This is Kiki, not to be confused with Keke & she’s giving u new music all 2020″

KeKe has been prepping her fans for new music. She recently debuted the cover shot for her single Sticky — sultry new vibe for the j ack queen of all trades.

KeKe recently graced the cover of Harper’s Baazar and opened up about her love for social media.

“I honestly give credit to Twitter,” she says. “It was like a perfect little sound bite that people could add to a million different stories. That’s why I say our generation inspires me so much. The voice. The creativity. I mean, it’s masterful. They gave it life.”

Keep up with KeKe on the gram, here.

RELATED STORIES:

KeKe Palmer Is Giving Us Old Hollywood Glam On The Digital Cover Of Harper’s Bazaar

Keke Palmer, Sanaa Lathan, and Lil Mama’s Natural Hair Posts Continue To Help Me Explore My Hair Journey