Marlo Shows Off Her Full Fro And Natural Face

Marlo Hampton made a vulnerable admission on this season of Real Housewives Of Atlanta. Like many women, she suffers from thinning edges. Marlo, who never makes an appearance without a fully beat face or her wig, stripped down to her natural fro and face on her Instastories.

Marlo was preparing for the Verzuz battle and showing off her shoe collection when she decided to make an appearance on the ‘gram.

“Hey Hamptons, happy Monday. I am weave free. It feels so good. No polish on my toes. I’m missing about two of my press-on nails, but I feel good, baby. I’m breathing. I’m alive, and I’m about to head to the living room for some Teddy Riley and Baby Face,” she said.

Marlo wasn’t her typical catty self on RHOA this season. We got to see a more mature Marlo as she dealt with motherhood. Marlo is now raising her nephews Michael and William and even called herself a “mumty.”

“With them, I’m learning how to raise children and young men can be challenging. I’m grateful to my village & looking forward to connecting with more organizations that support young black men,” she said in a post on social media.

Marlo gained custody of her nephews after their mother was admitted to a mental hospital for bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. It’s translated into her being more compassionate and less messy as she navigates the new joys in her life.

Marlo isn’t the only celeb lady to abandon her wig and makeup during the quarantine, she joins her RHOA co-stars and many others who are using the time to get in touch with themselves.

In other Marlo news, we should be seeing the reality TV star soon on the RHOA virtual reunion as Kenya teased a photo alluding to filming. This should get interesting…

