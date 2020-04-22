Kenya Moore Teases Virtual ‘RHOA’ Reunion Beat

This year’s Real Housewives Of Atlanta reunion will be one for the books as two rivalries will come face to face, or, should we say facetime to facetime after a messy season filled with drama left much on the table. The nation is still under social distancing orders (though that may change for the state of Georgia very soon), so the ladies of RHOA are forced to film the reunion from their respective homes.

The reunion was postposed, but it looks like filming may be near or already happened. Kenya Moore claimed she was testing lighting for the virtual reunion in a picture on social media that also showed off her beat face.

She captioned the photo, “Just checking this #Reunion lighting. What do you guys think? #RHOA #RHOAVirtualReunion”

If you’ve been keeping up with this season of RHOA, you already know the main event will be the showdown between Kenya and NeNe as tension reached boiling points this season. Kenya promises to have receipts that will expose NeNe, but if they’re anything like the receipts she posted between her and Shamea, she can keep them.

“You’ll see at the reunion. I definitely have receipts, and I think that this is going to be a reunion of exposure,” Kenya told Andy Cohen on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live. “That’s what I’m calling it, because so many things have been covered up over the years, and I am going to open up that can of worms and that receipt box, and I am going to show everything. You will see who the fakes are and who the phonies are and who the real people are.”

In typical Kenya fashion, she has been stirring up lots of trouble this season while dealing with her own personal divorce drama with Marc so we’ll also get an update on their marital status as well.

The season finale aired last Sunday. We don’t have a definite reunion date, but it seems like we can be expecting it soon!

