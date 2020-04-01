Kenya Moore Teases Fans With ‘Audition’ Hair Cut

Kenya Moore’s long luscious locks are the cause of much controversy this season on the Real Housewives Of Atlanta but for the most part, her healthy mane of hair brings us joy in the straight from the scalp department (just not when she’s weaponizing it against other women).

Despite that whole unbearable “wig gate” debacle on RHOA, Kenya Moore is showing off her realistic looking “audition” hair. “Do you guys think I should cut my real hair?” she wrote on social media showing off the trimmed and sleek look.

Fans flocked to her comments section, including her RHOA co-star Eva Marcille, to dissuade the reality TV star from actually taking scissors to her hair. They suggested wearing a wig or sew-in instead.

Hair is very much apart of Kenya’s brand, since she launched Kenya Moore Hair Care, so it would be fun to see how her products helped her hair grow if she did cut it. We’re sure Kenya won’t be cutting her hair because she’s tied to her inches, but it’s definitely a look!

What say you beauties, should Kenya Moore cut her hair?

RELATED STORIES:

Kenya Moore Reveals She Was Never Allowed To Speak To Marc Daly’s Parents

Here’s Why It Doesn’t Matter That Kenya Moore Wears Wigs

Kenya Moore’s Emotionally Draining Relationship Is A Lot

Also On HelloBeautiful: