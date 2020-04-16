CLOSE
Serena Williams Did A Cooking Tutorial In A Snow White Costume

Serena is doing everything to stay entertained during these times.

S By Serena - Presentation - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

Serena Williams is doing her best to stay busy (and sane) while keeping herself and her fans entertained during these strict social distancing times. Even if that means dressing up in a Snow White costume on TikTok while microwaving a good meal.

Serena is making the most of her home time with her hubby Alexis Ohanian and baby girl Olympia and embracing her inner chef in her latest social media video. You know we’ve been in the house too long when costumes get involved. Serena filmed her own cooking tutorial in a Snow White costume that also happens to be five sizes too small.

By now, we’ve seen Serena and Olympia do their own makeup tutorial. We’ve watched Serena play tennis with herself (and beat herself she’s so good). She gave us her starting lineup and entertained us in a tutu.

Before the world was forced into quarantine, Serena debuted her ready to wear collection S By Serena at Fashion Week. And she recently appeared in Secret’s “Not The First” campaign that featured Black women athletes who’ve paved the way for champions like Serena.

