Naturi Naughton & Her Mini Me Zuri Are A Whole Quarantine Mood

Naturi Naughton is enjoying the sun from her balcony during stay at home orders amid the coronavirus pandemic. And she has a co-star, her adorable daughter Zuri. Naturi gave us a glimpse at how she and Zuri are coping amid the chaos and sis it perched with her fresh face and natural hair.

“Use this time to find your #NaturalBeauty [emoji] This little lady inspires me everyday!” she captioned a photo series of her and her mini-me.

Naturi has been using her platform to give back to families in need during the COVID-19 fight. The Power actress teamed up with Southern Comfort Cafe to provide “free meals for an entire week to families in the inner cities.”

Naturi revealed, in a 2019 interview with Essence, that she an the father of her child separated three months after Zuri was born.

“The truth is, I was afraid to become a mother, and I honestly did not feel ready. I was uncertain about my relationship and unsure if I was going to get married. I wanted to have this perfect life because I had seen it in movies and my parents have been married for 48 years. Then it hit me: The perfect life that I envisioned may not be God’s plan for me right now, and it’s okay to be on my own journey as long as my daughter is healthy and happy.”

Naturi and Zuri appear to be just fine.

