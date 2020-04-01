TRIED IT: I Got A Vampire Facial To Help Fight Aging And Wrinkles

Danielle James is the Fashion and Beauty Director for Hello Beautiful. When's she's not working, Danielle enjoys traveling, cooking Trinidadian food, Duke basketball and discovering the fun idiosyncrasies of NYC. Connect with her on social or her personal website: www.welcometodaniellejames.com

I’ve always been afraid of Botox. I guess the frozen faces that have come to overtake our reality tv screens give me pause. I like to show expression in my face and though I don’t want wrinkles, injecting a foreign substance deep into my skin just doesn’t sit well with me. Nevertheless, I don’t like the wrinkles (which are natural) that are appearing on my forehead and my smile lines.

About three years ago, I started paying more attention to my skincare process. I have a very detailed morning and evening skincare routine featuring several cleansers, serums, face creams, oils, and more. However, I wanted more preventative measures which Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich, a board certified facial plastic surgeon, helped me achieve. He introduced me to a PRP Facial (Platelet Rich Plasma Facial) otherwise known as a Vampire Facial (yes, the one Kim Kardashian popularized).

As I started researching on the Internet, I couldn’t find many examples featuring Black women. I knew the benefits, but I was absolutely petrified. What if the results led to hyperpigmentation? Could I keloid? Was all the hype REALLY worth it?

Check out the above video to see the whole process and Dr. K answers my (many) questions. Leave a comment with your questions and let me know your thoughts. Below is a product guide of products I used post PRP Facial.

The below products are just a guide (and what I like to use). I recommend to everyone (PRP Facial or not) to always use a cleanser, toner, serum, facial oil, and night cream in your morning and/or night time skincare routine.

Product Guide:

Langom Cellup Gel To Water Cleanser ($20.00, peachandlilly.com) – this was what I used in the evening after my PRP Facial. It is great for sensitive skin and is a great lightweight morning cleanser.

AHC Aqua Essential Face Mask ($25.00, amazon.com) – I used this a week out after my PRP Facial aka Vampire Facial. I’ve been using these masks for about six months now and I love them!

AHC Aqualuronic Serum ($33.99, target.com) – This is my everyday serum and if it ain’t broke, why fix it? I continued to use this serum (I started back up about four days after my procedure). It’s very hydrating.

Urban Skin Rx Super C Serum ($49.00, urbanskinrx.com) – I’ve been using this serum for a few years now. A Vitamin C serum in your skincare repertoire is essential as it is hydrating, fade hyperpigmentation and promoted collagen production.

Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Moisturizer ($68.00, sephora.com) – This protein moisturizer is great for dry and dull skin. I loved using this post facial (I waited four days before using any products other than a cleanser – my choice, Dr. K said I was fine to use products after 24 hours) because it was extremely hydrating. It’s also vegan and cruelty free, which is always a plus in my book.

Please subscribe to my YouTube channel and comment on the video to let me know what your thoughts and if you would ever get a vampire facial. You can also find me on Instagram and Twitter @TheIslanDiva!

DON’T MISS:

EXCLUSIVE: Viola Davis On Skincare, Coming To Faith, And Why She Loves ‘Insecure’

We’ve Got The Keys To Skincare Success No Matter Your Age

TRIED IT: Skin Seeds Aloe Glow Sheet Skin Mask