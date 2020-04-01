Taraji P. Henson’s Red Wet Rod Set Is Poppin’

Taraji P. Henson is taking care of herself during the coronavirus pandemic. The Empire actress sat down with Access Hollywood via Zoom (of course…social distancing) where she revealed, not only is she losing weight, she’s eating and ordering bottle service in club quarantine.

While we’re struggling to stop eating all our survival snacks, Taraji dropped five pounds sitting in her infrared sauna for an hour. “It’s so invigorating. It’s good for my skin. I have lost 5 pounds and I have been eating and drinking,” she told Zuri Hall in a candid chat. While that’s impressive, we’re really fawning over Taraji’s poppin’ red rod set and perfect gel nails. How sis?

“I’ve learned how to do gel nails, I’ve put extensions in my hair, I’ve taken them out. I’ve wet set/rod set my hair last night.”

If you’re a natural hair girl, you know first-hand how hard it is to pull off a wet rod set because it never seems to come out right especially if you suffer from immense shrinkage. So we’re curious to know Taraji’s technique and what rollers she used. She said she’ll drop the deets later, but did say they’re from Amazon. They’re still delivering right?

“The rollers I got from Amazon, you can sleep on them. Oh God!”

Taraji launched her own natural haircare line TPH in Target earlier this year. “I want everyone to feel seen in this brand,” the beloved actress told Vogue.com. “I want to do more for my curly girls. I also want to create things for men, especially the brothers. I even have women in my DMs asking for products for children. Hair styling tools are on my list as well. There’s so much I can do!”

Taraji is also keeping busy by chatting with her neighbor from a far. “I have a girlfriend who lives right through the alley and everyone has to be responsible– we sit on Facetime and we have our cocktail every night.”

