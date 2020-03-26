How To Give Yourself At Hot Oil Treatment At Home

While the country practices social distancing, we’ve all found ourselves tapping into our inner DIYer to maintain a sense of routine while we self-isolate. The extra time at home could be the perfect opportunity to knock some of those hefty beauty projects off your to-do list, including treating your locks to a moisturizing (and maybe much needed) hot oil treatment.

Hot oil treatments are great for any hair type, but are especially popular for rejuvenating dry and brittle hair. The treatment works by sealing the hair cuticle to help reduce dryness and frizz while increasing hair strength and blood flow in the scalp which may help promote healthier hair. The good news is that you don’t have to leave your house to do your own hot oil treatment. As long as you have plant-based oils at home such as olive, almond or coconut oil, you can give your mane an at-home boost just as good as any salon.

If you’re up for the challenge, here are a few quick and easy instructions to tackle your at-home hot oil treatment:

1. Boil Water

On your stove, add water to a small pot or saucepan, then place a heat-safe bowl (or smaller pot) inside it.

2. Grab Your Favorite Hair Oil

Add oil ($10.85, Walmart.com) to the bowl or smaller pot and heat until warm. Do not let the oil boil as the boiling oil can burn your scalp.

3. Rub It In

Once oil is warm (test a drop on your wrist to make sure the temperature is to your liking), apply to dry or damp hair. Work the oil into your scalp. Don’t forget your ends!

4. Rock Your Condition Cap

Wrap your hair with a conditioning cap (plastic cap or warm towel will suffice) and leave in your hair for at least 30 minutes. You can also leave the oil in your hair overnight for max hydration. ($21.99, Walmart.com)

5. Wash It Out

Once you’re ready, rise and shampoo at least twice to remove any excess oil from the treatment.

You can repeat these steps as many times as you’d like to keep your locks healthy and hydrated, even in the midst of social distancing!

Beauties, how have hot oil treatments worked for you?

