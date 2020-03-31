Update: Beauty Boss B. Simone Isn’t Dating Da Baby

And the award for best marketing ploy goes to… As we suspected B. Simone and Da Baby aren’t dating in real life. But they are playing a couple in the soon-to-be released short film Find My Way. Da Baby took to social media to clarify the photo that she teased on the ‘gram. He wrote #marketingqueen under the pic.

Original story resumes below…

B. Simone has a boyfriendddddddd (sorry, couldn’t resist myself). At least that’s how it appears in her latest Instagram post. And fans think it’s none other than rapper Da Baby, who Simone openly adored since his emergence on the rap scene.

Could it be Simone, who recently released her first book, Baby Girl, Manifest The Life You Want, manifested her relationship with Da Baby? It’s sure looking like it. Moments after posting a picture with a man on Instagram, fans immediately noticed the tattoo on the hands cupping Simone’s bottom.

After months of showing her love for Da Baby in funny videos and public stunts (like the time she dressed up a bride for Halloween and took a cardboard cut out of him as her groom. The duo soon met after that and perhaps sparks flew?

Whether B. Simone and Da Baby are dating or not, Simone’s story is an inspiring one. Simone launched her Youtube channel six years ago, which has now amassed over 400k subscribers. She translated her Youtube presence to social media, where she eventually reached one million followers. and her star only continued to rise from there. Simone brought her comedic cops to Nick Cannon’s Wild N’ Out. She scored a Fuse dating show and her friendship with Miss Pretty Vee hit out-shined her dates. Then came B. Simone beauty, which she launched with her favorite shades of lip gloss. And now her book.

We’re sure manifestation played a big part in Simone’s success, but her determination and sheer talent made her stand out among the rest.

There’s no confirmation Simone and Da Baby are actually dating, their photo could all be for promo surrounding her book. Whatever it is, worked because a las, here we are.

RELATED STORIES:

B. Simone Launches Limited-Edition Beauty In Diamonds Box With JBW Watches

Da Real BB Judy Is More Than Da Brat’s New Boo, She’s A Beauty Boss

Also On HelloBeautiful: