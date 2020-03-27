Gap Inc., Ralph Lauren To Make Protective Gear For Hospital Workers Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Amid this devastating and deadly coronavirus crisis, hospitals around the country are running dangerously low on masks, protective gear and sanitizer. While President Trump claims to be working out deals to provide those much-needed supplies, the fashion industry isn’t waiting, they’re stepping in and doing it themselves.

Gap Inc. is one of the most recent companies to throw their hat in the ring.

According to PEOPLE, Gap Inc, which owns Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, Intermix, Athleta, Hill City and Janie and Jack —announced on Tuesday that its factories will begin making gowns, masks and scrubs for healthcare workers that are working tirelessly to save lives during the COVID-19 crisis.

In a tweet on March 24, the San Fransisco-based company stated that they also plan on hook California hospitals up with vendors.

“An update on our #COVID19 response: Our teams are connecting some of the largest hospital networks in Calif. w/ our vendors to deliver PPE supplies while we pivot resources so factory partners can make masks, gowns & scrubs for healthcare workers on the front lines,” the wrote.

An update on our #COVID19 response: Our teams are connecting some of the largest hospital networks in Calif. w/ our vendors to deliver PPE supplies while we pivot resources so factory partners can make masks, gowns & scrubs for healthcare workers on the front lines. — Gap Inc. (@GapInc) March 25, 2020

On Thursday, Ralph Lauren announced he will be donating $10 million

“Now more than ever, supporting each other in this time of need has become our mission. As we face this global challenge together, the Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation is committing $10 million to help our teams and communities around the world,” he wrote on Instagram.

Being transparent, Lauren broke down where the funds will go which includes: Providing financial grants through their Emergency Assistance Foundation, Contribute to the World Health Organization COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and building on their building on our 20-year commitment to cancer care through our Pink Pony Fund.

Canada Goose also announced that they are going “to do their part” as well.

“We’re doing our part to protect the people who protect us. Starting next week, we’ll be producing urgently needed scrubs and gowns for frontline healthcare workers and patients,” the company wrote on IG on Wednesday.

In addition, Business Insider reported that both Nike and Zara have announced they will also be creating personal protective equipment such as face shields to support doctors and nurses. The New York Times recently reported that Fanatics, the company that manufactures the Nike uniforms for Major League Baseball, is using their Pennslyvania factory to help masks and gear.

As we previously reported, other companies including Crocs have donated free shoes to health care workers while designers such as Christian Siriano and Michael Costello are creating facemasks.

In these dier and uncertain times, companies should use their resources to help and it’s good to see them do it!

